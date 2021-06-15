U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials TV, live stream schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials air live on NBC, NBCSN, NBCOlympics.com and Peacock from June 18-27 at the new Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

In most events, the top three finishers are in line to qualify for Tokyo. The U.S. track and field team is always the largest of any sport — more than 120 athletes made it for Rio in 2016.

The headliners start with Allyson Felix, a nine-time Olympic medalist eyeing her fifth Games and first as a mom.

Felix, 35, entered both the 400m for the first weekend and the 200m for the second weekend in Eugene, seeking to tie the record for U.S. Olympic track and field appearances. She is ranked seventh in the U.S. this year in the 400m, where it’s expected that at least the top six will go to Tokyo for relays.

Sha’Carri Richardson, who was 4 years old when Felix made her Olympic debut, leads the new generation of sprinters. She clocked 10.72 seconds for 100m on April 10, the fastest time for an American woman in nearly 10 years. Richardson could make the team in both the 100m and the 200m.

Elsewhere, a showdown is expected in the 400m hurdles. The U.S. boasts the world’s six fastest women in this Olympic cycle, and four of them are entered, led by Dalilah Muhammad and Sydney McLaughlin, the two fastest in history.

In men’s events, world 200m champion Noah Lyles looks to qualify in the 100m and the 200m, five years after missing the Olympic team by one spot out of high school. Trayvon Bromell, a Rio Olympian who missed two years due to injuries, re-emerged in the last year to become the first Olympic 100m favorite of the post-Usain Bolt era.

The U.S. also has reigning world champions entered in DeAnna Price (hammer), Grant Holloway (110m hurdles), Donavan Brazier (800m), Sam Kendricks (pole vault) and Joe Kovacs (shot put, going up against reigning Olympic champion Ryan Crouser).

