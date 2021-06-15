Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Peacock will air two shows celebrating female stars marking the 25th anniversary of the 1996 Atlanta Games leading up to the Tokyo Olympics.

“The ’96 Effect,” a three-part documentary series on the U.S. women’s teams that took gold at the Centennial Games in basketball, gymnastics, softball and soccer, starts streaming Thursday. Those women were among the first generation who became world-class athletes during the Title IX era.

Athletes featured include Lisa Leslie, Dawn Staley and Sheryl Swoopes in basketball (plus coach Tara VanDerveer); Amanda Borden, Dominique Dawes and Shannon Miller in gymnastics; Laura Berg, Lisa Fernandez and Dot Richardson in softball and Brandi Chastain, Joy Fawcett, Julie Foudy, Mia Hamm, Kristine Lilly, Shannon MacMillan and Briana Scurry in soccer.

“The Sisters of ’96: The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team,” focuses on that specific team. The gold-medal match was not fully televised, so Peacock is making it available for the first time on July 16.

In conjunction with that, the hourlong “Sisters of ’96” special reunites Chastain, Fawcett, Foudy, Lilly, MacMillan, Scurry and Tisha Venturini on the Sanford Stadium field at the University of Georgia, where they played that Olympic final.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk