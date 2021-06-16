NBCUniversal, Team USA, LA28 partner with Salesforce

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NBCUniversal, Team USA and LA2028 partnered with Salesforce, a customer relationship management (CRM) company, through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The seven-year Founding Partner agreement also supports NBC Universal’s Olympic and Paralympic coverage across platforms.

Salesforce, with a mission to create the most innovative digital experience in sports for athletes and fans, will sponsor media coverage of the Olympics and Paralympics from Tokyo this summer through Los Angeles.

NBC Universal will use Salesforce technology to build Olympic and Paralympic fan communities.

The Summer Games return to the U.S. in 2028 for the first time since the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and Paralympics.

NBC Universal owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2032.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk