Simone Manuel fails to make Olympic Trials 100m freestyle final

Olympic and world champion Simone Manuel failed to make the 100m freestyle final at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Thursday night.

Her second and last chance to qualify for the Tokyo Games is later this weekend in the 50m free, where she must finish in the top two. Manuel is also the reigning world champion in that event.

Manuel, who tied for first in the 100m free in Rio to become the first U.S. Black female swimmer to take individual gold, clocked 54.17 seconds in the semifinals of her first event of Trials in Omaha.

She was ninth overall, missing the eight-woman final by .02.

Olivia Smoliga and Natalie Hinds were the top qualifiers in 53.55 seconds.

Manuel broke the American record when she won the 2016 Olympics, the 2017 Worlds and the 2019 Worlds (best time of 52.04). At those 2019 Worlds, Manuel became the first woman to earn seven medals at a single worlds.

She ranked seventh among Americans in the 100m free in 2021 going into Trials, racing two full meets since the Olympic postponement.

She sat out an April meet while out of the pool for three weeks starting at the end of March. She was dealing with exhaustion at the time, Mike Tirico said on the NBC Sports broadcast on Thursday.

Manuel said last Saturday that she was ready to race.

“That extra year we’re hoping warrants some faster swims than maybe we would have had last year,” she said.

