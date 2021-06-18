U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials results

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Results from the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials for the Tokyo Games in Omaha. The top two per individual event (and up to top six in 100m and 200m freestyles for relays) are in line to make the Olympic team, should enough swimmers make it in multiple events to keep the roster at or below 26 swimmers per gender …

Men’s 400m Individual Medley

1. Chase Kalisz — 4:09.09

2. Jay Litherland — 4:10.33

3. Carson Foster — 4:10.86

4. Bobby Finke — 4:11.44

5. Jake Foster — 4:13.74

6. David Johnston — 4:16.81

7. Michael Daly — 4:19.05

8. Sam Stewart — 4:22.83

Men’s 400m Freestyle

1. Kieran Smith — 3:44.86

2. Jake Mitchell — 3:48.17 (later swam 3:45.86 in a time trial to get an Olympic qualifying time)

3. Ross Dant — 3:48.30

4. Chris Wieser — 3:48.42

5. Brooks Fail — 3:48.47

6. Trey Freeman — 3:49.07

7. Mitch D’Arrigo — 3:50.87

8. Andrew Abruzzo — 3:51.45

Women’s 400m Individual Medley

1. Emma Weyant — 4:33.81

2. Hali Flickinger — 4:33.96

3. Melanie Margalis — 4:34.08

4. Leah Smith — 4:34.55

5. Ally McHugh — 4:36.81

6. Brooke Forde — 4:38.69

7. Evie Pfeifer — 4:40.23

8. Justina Kozan — 4:42.72

Women’s 100m Butterfly

1. Torri Huske — 55.66

2. Claire Curzan — 56.43

3. Kate Douglass — 56.56

4. Kelsi Dahlia — 56.80

5. Katie McLaughlin — 57.72

6. Kelly Pash — 58.27

7. Olivia Bray — 58.36

8. Aly Tetzloff — 58.57

Men’s 100m Breaststroke

1. Michael Andrew — 58.73

2. Andrew Wilson — 58.74

3. Nic Fink — 58.80

4. Kevin Cordes — 59.79

5. Josh Matheny — 1:00.22

6. Will Licon — 1:00.39

7. Max McHugh — 1:00.56

7. Ben Cono — 1:00.56

Women’s 400m Freestyle

1. Katie Ledecky — 4:01.27

2. Paige Madden — 4:04.86

3. Leah Smith — 4:06.27

4. Haley Anderson — 4:07.42

5. Emma Nordin — 4:08.49

6. Sierra Schmidt — 4:09.11

7. Kaersten Meitz — 4:09.19

8. Cavan Gormsen — 4:09.85

Men’s 200m Freestyle

1. Kieran Smith — 1:45.29

2. Townley Haas — 1:45.66

3. Drew Kibler — 1:45.92

4. Andrew Seliskar — 1:46.34

5. Zach Apple — 1:46.45

6. Patrick Callan — 1:46.49

7. Blake Pieroni — 1:46.57

8. Carson Foster — 1:46.67

*top four are nominated to the team for 4x200m freestyle relay

Women’s 100m Backstroke

1. Regan Smith — 58.35

2. Rhyan White — 58.60

3. Olivia Smoliga — 58.72

4. Katharine Berkoff — 58.82

5. Isabelle Stadden — 59.37

6. Phoebe Bacon — 59.58

7. Catie DeLoof — 58.87

8. Lisa Bratton — 1:00.24

Men’s 100m Backstroke

1. Ryan Murphy — 52.33

2. Hunter Armstrong — 52.48

3. Shaine Casas — 52.76

4. Bryce Mefford — 52.91

5. Justin Ress — 53

6. Matt Grevers — 53.27

7. Hunter Tapp — 53.45

8. Michael Andrew — 53.59

Women’s 100m Breaststroke

1. Lilly King — 1:04.79

2. Lydia Jacoby — 1:05.28

3. Annie Lazor — 1:05.6

4. Bethany Galat — 1:05.75

5. Kaitlyn Dobler — 1:06.29

6. Micah Sumrall — 1:06.84

7. Molly Hannis — 1:07.26

8. Emily Escobedo — 1:07.31

9. Miranda Tucker — 1:07.44

Women’s 200m Freestyle

1. Katie Ledecky — 1:55.11

2. Allison Schmitt — 1:56.79

3. Paige Madden — 1:56.80

4. Katie McLaughlin — 1:57.16

5. Bella Sims — 1:57.53

6. Brooke Forde — 1:57.61

7. Gabby DeLoof — 1:57.86

8. Leah Smith — 1:58.13

*top four are nominated to the team for 4x200m freestyle relay

Men’s 200m Butterfly

1. Zach Harting — 1:55.06

2. Gunnar Bentz — 1:55.34

3. Luca Urlando — 1:55.43

4. Nicolas Albiero — 1:55.85

5. Trenton Julian — 1:56.35

6. Corey Gambardella — 1:56.79

7. Zach Brown — 1:57.13

8. Brooks Fail — 1:57.53

Women’s 200m Individual Medley

1. Alex Walsh — 2:09.30

2. Kate Douglass — 2:09.32

3. Madisyn Cox — 2:09.34

4. Torri Huske — 2:10.38

5. Meghan Small — 2:11.65

6. Melanie Margalis — 2:11.77

7. Beata Nelson — 2:11.96

8. Emma Barksdale — 2:13.35

Women’s 1500m Freestyle

1. Katie Ledecky — 15:40.50

2. Erica Sullivan — 15:51.18

3. Katie Grimes — 15:52.12

4. Haley Anderson — 15:55.60

5. Ashley Twichell — 16:01.62

6. Ally McHugh — 16:08.52

7. Sierra Schmidt — 16:08.69

8. Kensey McMahon — 16:20.03

Men’s 800m Freestyle

1. Bobby Finke — 7:48.22

2. Michael Brinegar — 7:49.94

3. Ross Dant — 7:50.66

4. Jordan Wilimovsky — 7:53.07

5. Will Gallant — 7:57.97

6. Trey Freeman — 7:59.09

7. James Plage — 8:00.43

8. Andrew Abruzzo — 8:01.81

Men’s 200m Breaststroke

1. Nic Fink — 2:07.55

2. Andrew Wilson — 2:08.32

3. Will Licon — 2:08.50

4. Kevin Cordes — 2:10.06

5. Aj Pouch — 2:10.35

6. Jake Foster — 2:11.24

7. Daniel Roy — 2:11.87

8. Matt Fallon — 2:12.25

Women’s 200m Butterfly

1. Hali Flickinger — 2:05.85

2. Regan Smith — 2:06.99

3. Charlotte Hook — 2:07.92

4. Lindsay Looney — 2:08.40

5. Kelly Pash — 2:08.58

6. Dakota Luther — 2:09.40

7. Olivia Carter — 2:09.79

8. Rachel Klinker — 2:11.09

Men’s 100m Freestyle

1. Caeleb Dressel — 47.39

2. Zach Apple — 47.72

3. Blake Pieroni — 48.16

4. Brooks Curry — 48.19

5. Bowe Becker — 48.22

6. Ryan Held — 48.46

7. Brett Pinfold — 48.47

8. Coleman Stewart — 48.51

*top four are nominated to the team for 4x100m freestyle relay

Women’s 200m Breaststroke

1. Annie Lazor — 2:21.07

2. Lilly King — 2:21.75

3. Emily Escobedo — 2:22.64

4. Bethany Galat — 2:22.81

5. Ella Nelson — 2:25.10

6. Micah Sumrall — 2:26.78

7. Allie Raab — 2:27.47

8. Rachel Bernhardt — 2:29.57

Men’s 200m Backstroke

1. Ryan Murphy — 1:54.20

2. Bryce Mefford — 1:54.79

3. Austin Katz — 1:55.86

4. Hunter Tapp — 1:56.76

5. Destin Lasco — 1:56.98

6. Shaine Casas — 1:57.64

7. Jack Aikins — 1:57.90

8. Daniel Carr — 1:58.76

Men’s 200m Individual Medley

1. Michael Andrew — 1:55.44

2. Chase Kalisz — 1:56.97

3. Kieran Smith — 1:57.23

4. Carson Foster — 1:57.99

5. Sam Stewart — 1:58.02

6. Andrew Seliskar — 1:58.35

7. Ryan Lochte — 1:59.67

8. Trenton Julian — 2:04.49

Women’s 100m Freestyle

1. Abbey Weitzeil — 53.53

2. Erika Brown — 53.59

3. Olivia Smoliga — 53.63

4. Natalie Hinds — 53.84

5. Catie DeLoof — 53.87

6. Allison Schmitt — 54.12

7. Kate Douglass — 54.17

8. Linnea Mack — 54.32

