Shelby Houlihan removed from Olympic Trials start lists

Shelby Houlihan’s name has been taken off the updated start lists for the U.S. Olympic trials, meaning the American record holder does not have a place in the 1500 or 5000 meter preliminaries Friday.

Houlihan was handed a four-year ban for testing positive for trace amounts of the performance enhancer nandrolone. She says the substance entered her system after she ate a burrito. There are several examples of tainted meats causing positive tests.

USA Track & Field initially said Houlihan would be allowed to run until all her appeals were exhausted. Later, it said it would not allow any banned athlete to compete.

Houlihan could have appealed the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which is based in Switzerland, to that country’s highest court.

As of noon in Eugene, however, no word of such a filing had been given, meaning her suspension remains in place.

