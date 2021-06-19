U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials results

2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials - Day 1
Results from the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials for the Tokyo Games in Eugene, Oregon. In most events, the top three finishers are in line to make the team …

Women’s 100m
1. Sha’Carri Richardson — 10.86
2. Javianne Oliver — 10.99
3. Teahna Daniels — 11.03
4. Jenna Prandini — 11.11 (qualifies for relay)
5. Gabby Thomas — 11.15
6. English Gardner — 11.16

Women’s Discus
1. Valarie Allman — 69.92 meters
2. Micaela Hazlewood — 62.54 (doesn’t have Olympic standard)
3. Rachel Dincoff — 60.21
4. Kelsey Card — 59.37 (doesn’t have Olympic standard)
5. Whitney Ashley — 59.10

Men’s 10,000m
1. Woody Kincaid — 27:53.62
2. Grant Fisher — 27:54.29
3. Joe Klecker — 27:54.90
4. Ben True — 27:58.88
5. Conner Mantz — 27:59.37

Men’s Shot Put
1. Ryan Crouser — 23.37 meters WR
2. Joe Kovacs — 22.34
3. Payton Otterdahl — 21.92
4. Darrell Hill — 21.89
5. Josh Awotunde — 21.84

