U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials results

By OlympicTalkJun 20, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT
2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials - Day 1
Getty Images
Results from the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials for the Tokyo Games in Eugene, Oregon. In most events, the top three finishers are in line to make the team …

Men’s Discus
1. Rudy Winkler — 82.71 meters
2. Daniel Haugh — 79.39
3. Alex Young — 78.32
4. Conor McCullough — 74.64
5. Michael Shanahan — 73.77

Women’s 100m
1. Sha’Carri Richardson — 10.86
2. Javianne Oliver — 10.99
3. Teahna Daniels — 11.03
4. Jenna Prandini — 11.11 (qualifies for relay)
5. Gabby Thomas — 11.15 (qualifies for relay)
6. English Gardner — 11.16 (qualifies for relay)

Women’s Discus
1. Valarie Allman — 69.92 meters
2. Micaela Hazlewood — 62.54 (doesn’t have Olympic standard)
3. Rachel Dincoff — 60.21
4. Kelsey Card — 59.37 (doesn’t have Olympic standard)
5. Whitney Ashley — 59.10

Men’s 10,000m
1. Woody Kincaid — 27:53.62
2. Grant Fisher — 27:54.29
3. Joe Klecker — 27:54.90
4. Ben True — 27:58.88
5. Conner Mantz — 27:59.37

Men’s Shot Put
1. Ryan Crouser — 23.37 meters WR
2. Joe Kovacs — 22.34
3. Payton Otterdahl — 21.92
4. Darrell Hill — 21.89
5. Josh Awotunde — 21.84

