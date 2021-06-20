Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Simone Manuel qualified for the U.S. Olympic swim team for Tokyo in her last chance, winning the 50m freestyle on the final day of the Olympic Trials in Omaha.

Manuel, who was diagnosed with overtraining syndrome in March and was out of the pool for three weeks, won the 50m free in 24.29 seconds. She prevailed by .01 over Abbey Weitzeil, who also made the team in the event.

Last week, Manuel failed to qualify for the final of the 100m freestyle, which she won at the Rio Olympics. Then she shared her diagnosis, impacting her ability to train leading up to the Trials, and that she dealt with depression this year.

“This year has been difficult, especially the last couple months,” Manuel, who won a female record seven medals at the 2019 World Championships, said on NBC. “Before I dove in, I felt like it was my moment.”

Earlier, eight-time Olympic medalist Nathan Adrian finished third in the men’s 50m free and failed in his bid to make a fourth Olympics.

Caeleb Dressel won and tied his American record of 21.04 seconds.

Dressel was followed by Michael Andrew (21.48), who like Dressel, qualified for his third individual event in Tokyo.

Adrian was third in 21.73. The 32-year-old said afterward he doesn’t know what’s next for him in swimming, other than a break to recover after Trials.

Adrian, who won the 2012 Olympic 100m free by .01, was diagnosed with testicular cancer two and a half years ago and had two surgeries before returning to swimming in 2019.

Like Manuel, he failed to qualify for the 100m free final at Trials.

Ryan Held, who was in the 2016 Olympic 4x100m free relay final with Dressel, Adrian and Michael Phelps, missed the Olympic team in an unprecedented situation.

For the first time in modern history (since 1984), the U.S. Olympic swim team must leave home a swimmer who would otherwise go to the Games due to roster limits. Thirteen different Americans qualified to swim only in relays, but the maximum a nation can enter is 12.

Held, sixth in the 100m free, had to be left off the team due to a world rankings formula that put him behind the other relay-only swimmers.

Bobby Finke and Michael Brinegar went one-two in the men’s 1500m free, the last event of Trials. They also went one-two in the 800m free last week.

