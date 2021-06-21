U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials results

Results from the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials for the Tokyo Games in Eugene, Oregon. In most events, the top three finishers are in line to make the team …
Women’s 100m
1. Sha’Carri Richardson — 10.86
2. Javianne Oliver — 10.99
3. Teahna Daniels — 11.03
4. Jenna Prandini — 11.11 (qualifies for relay)
5. Gabby Thomas — 11.15 (qualifies for relay)
6. English Gardner — 11.16 (qualifies for relay)
Women’s 400m
1. Quanera Hayes — 49.78
2. Allyson Felix — 50.02
3. Wadeline Jonathas — 50.03
4. Kendall Ellis — 50.10 (qualifies for relay)
5. Kaylin Whitney — 50.29 (qualifies for relay)
6. Lynna Irby — 50.35 (qualifies for relay)
7. Taylor Manson — 50.79 (qualifies for relay)
8. Shae Anderson — 50.84 (qualifies for relay)
Women’s 1500m
1. Elle Purrier St. Pierre — 3:58.03
2. Cory McGee — 4:00.67
3. Heather MacLean — 4:02.09
4. Shannon Osika — 4:02.18
5. Helen Schlachtenhaufen — 4:04.41
Women’s 5000m
1. Elise Cranny — 15:27.81
2. Karissa Schweizer — 15:28.11
3. Rachel Schneider — 15:29.56
4. Abbey Cooper — 15:31.05
5. Allie Buchalski — 15:47.52
Women’s 100m Hurdles
1. Keni Harrison — 12.47 seconds
2. Brianna McNeal — 12.51 (appealing five-year ban)
3. Christina Clemons — 12.53 (.521)
4. Gabbi Cunningham — 12.53 (.526)
5. Anna Cockrell — 12.58
Women’s Discus
1. Valarie Allman — 69.92 meters
2. Micaela Hazlewood — 62.54 (doesn’t have Olympic standard)
3. Rachel Dincoff — 60.21
4. Kelsey Card — 59.37 (doesn’t have Olympic standard)
5. Whitney Ashley — 59.10
Women’s High Jump
1. Vashti Cunningham — 1.96 meters
2. Inika McPherson — 1.93 (doesn’t have Olympic standard)
3. Nicole Greene — 1.93 (doesn’t have Olympic standard)
4. Rachel McCoy — 1.93
5. Elizabeth Evans — 1.90 (doesn’t have Olympic standard)
Women’s Triple Jump
1. Keturah Orji — 14.52 meters
2. Tori Franklin — 14.20
3. Jasmine Moore — 14.15
4. Imani Oliver — 13.84
5. Crystal Manning — 13.68
Men’s 100m
1. Trayvon Bromell — 9.80
2. Ronnie Baker — 9.85
3. Fred Kerley — 9.86
4. Kenny Bednarek — 9.89 (qualifies for relay)
5. Micah Williams — 9.91 (qualifies for relay)
6. Cravon Gillespie — 10.00 (qualifies for relay)
7. Noah Lyles — 10.05
8. Justin Gatlin — 10.87
Men’s 400m
1. Michael Norman — 44.07
2. Michael Cherry — 44.35
3. Randolph Ross — 44.74
4. Trevor Stewart — 44.90 (qualifies for relay)
5. Vernon Norwood — 44.92 (qualifies for relay)
6. Elija Godwin — 44.94 (qualifies for relay)
7. Bryce Deadmon — 44.96 (qualifies for relay)
8. Wil London — 45.00 (qualifies for relay)
Men’s 800m
1. Clayton Murphy — 1:43.17
2. Isaiah Jewett — 1:43.85
3. Bryce Hoppel — 1:44.14
4. Isaiah Harris — 1:44.58
5. Brannon Kidder — 1:45.08
Men’s 10,000m
1. Woody Kincaid — 27:53.62
2. Grant Fisher — 27:54.29
3. Joe Klecker — 27:54.90
4. Ben True — 27:58.88
5. Conner Mantz — 27:59.37
Decathlon
1. Garrett Scantling — 8,647 points
2. Steven Bastien — 8,485
3. Zach Ziemek — 8,471
4. Harrison Williams — 8,306
5. Joseph Delgado — 8,161
Men’s Hammer
1. Rudy Winkler — 82.71 meters
2. Daniel Haugh — 79.39
3. Alex Young — 78.32
4. Conor McCullough — 74.64
5. Michael Shanahan — 73.77
Men’s Javelin
1. Curtis Thompson — 82.78 meters (doesn’t have Olympic standard)
2. Michael Shuey — 79.24 (doesn’t have Olympic standard)
3. Riley Dolezal — 77.07 (doesn’t have Olympic standard)
4. Marc Anthony Minichello — 76.73 (doesn’t have Olympic standard)
5. Denham Patricelli — 76.63 (doesn’t have Olympic standard)
Men’s Pole Vault
1. Chris Nilsen — 5.90 meters
2. Sam Kendricks — 5.85
3. KC Lightfoot — 5.85
4. Matt Ludwig — 5.80
5. Jacob Wooten — 5.80
Men’s Shot Put
1. Ryan Crouser — 23.37 meters WR
2. Joe Kovacs — 22.34
3. Payton Otterdahl — 21.92
4. Darrell Hill — 21.89
5. Josh Awotunde — 21.84
Men’s Triple Jump
1. Will Claye — 17.21 meters
2. Donald Scott — 17.18
3. Chris Benard — 17.01
4. Chris Carter — 16.82
5. Timothy White — 16.59
