U.S. Olympic shooter suspended, ineligible for Tokyo Games

U.S. Olympic shooting qualifier Keith Sanderson has been suspended for three months for sexual misconduct and sexual harassment, making him ineligible for the Tokyo Games.

The U.S. Center for SafeSport, which responds to reports of sexual misconduct within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement, issued the suspension on June 1.

A deadline to appeal has passed, and the suspension is considered final, according to USA Shooting.

“We strongly condemn all forms of abuse, and will support and enforce the Center’s sanction,” according to a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee statement on Wednesday. “Given the duration of the suspension, he is ineligible to compete in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and will be replaced on the team per USA Shooting selection procedures.”

Sanderson, 46, competed at the last three Olympics in the rapid-fire pistol with a best finish of fifth.

USA Shooting named its Olympic team of 19 shooters last month, with Sanderson, and since received an extra quota spot in Sanderson’s event. With Sanderson ineligible, it has two spots to fill.

Brothers Henry Leverett and Jack Leverett III will fill those spots. They both compete collegiately for Ohio State.

