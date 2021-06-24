Andy Murray, No. 119 in the world, gets into Olympics on his feats

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Andy Murray can go for a third consecutive Olympic singles tennis title after earning a place in the 64-player field because he is a past Olympic and major champion.

Murray, ranked 119th after hip and groin injuries, made it via a qualifying route that allows one men’s spot and one women’s spot for a player who does not qualify via world rankings but has won an Olympic or Grand Slam title.

That player must come from a nation that has not earned the maximum four singles spots from world rankings. Thus, Venus Williams, the most decorated Olympic tennis player in history, cannot qualify this way since four U.S. women already qualified via world rankings.

Murray plans to play Wimbledon, which he won in 2013 and 2016, this year for the first time since 2017.

Murray won the 2012 Olympic title at Wimbledon, beating Novak Djokovic in the semifinals and Roger Federer in the final.

In Rio, he beat Juan Martin del Potro in the final to become the first player to win two Olympic singles titles.

