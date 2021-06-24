U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials results

Results from the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials for the Tokyo Games in St. Louis, Missouri. Five men and up to six women will be named to the Olympic team by the conclusion of the event…
Men Day 1
All-Around
Brody Malone — 85.25
Shane Wiskus — 84.3
Yul Moldauer — 83.65
Sam Mikulak — 83.2
Brandon Briones — 82.7
Akash Modi — 82.55
Allan Bower — 82.5
Paul Juda — 82.2
Cameron Bock — 81.75
Riley Loos — 81.65
Floor Exercise
Brody Malone — 14.6
Sam Mikulak — 14.6
Paul Juda — 14.45
High Bar
Brody Malone — 14.45
Sam Mikulak — 13.85
Shane Wiskus — 13.8
Parallel Bars
Shane Wiskus — 14.5
Yul Moldauer — 14.4
Brody Malone — 14.1
Pommel Horse
Alec Yoder — 15.05
Yul Moldauer — 14.1
Allan Bower — 14.05
Still Rings
Alex Diab — 14.5
Brody Malone — 14.2
Donnell Whittenburg — 14.1
Vault
Donnell Whittenburg — 15.05
Vitaliy Guimaraes — 14.7
Shane Wiskus — 14.6
