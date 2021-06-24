U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials results

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Results from the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials for the Tokyo Games in St. Louis, Missouri. Five men and up to six women will be named to the Olympic team by the conclusion of the event…

Men Day 1

All-Around

Brody Malone — 85.25

Shane Wiskus — 84.3

Yul Moldauer — 83.65

Sam Mikulak — 83.2

Brandon Briones — 82.7

Akash Modi — 82.55

Allan Bower — 82.5

Paul Juda — 82.2

Cameron Bock — 81.75

Riley Loos — 81.65

Floor Exercise

Brody Malone — 14.6

Sam Mikulak — 14.6

Paul Juda — 14.45

High Bar

Brody Malone — 14.45

Sam Mikulak — 13.85

Shane Wiskus — 13.8

Parallel Bars

Shane Wiskus — 14.5

Yul Moldauer — 14.4

Brody Malone — 14.1

Pommel Horse

Alec Yoder — 15.05

Yul Moldauer — 14.1

Allan Bower — 14.05

Still Rings

Alex Diab — 14.5

Brody Malone — 14.2

Donnell Whittenburg — 14.1

Vault

Donnell Whittenburg — 15.05

Vitaliy Guimaraes — 14.7

Shane Wiskus — 14.6

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk