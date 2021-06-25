2021 Wimbledon women’s singles draw

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Serena Williams takes another shot at winning a 24th Grand Slam singles title, and her first as a mom, at Wimbledon.

Williams is seeded sixth but higher up the favorites list at a tournament that she has won seven times. Williams made the final at her last four Wimbledon appearances, taking runner-up at the last two.

This marks her 13th Grand Slam since having daughter Olympia on Sept. 1, 2017. Williams, 39, has played 78 majors dating to 1998 and is the midst of her longest title drought.

She can up her own record as oldest Grand Slam women’s singles champion in the Open Era, which she first broke at this tournament six years ago.

Williams gets Belarus’ Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round and, potentially, No. 25 Angelique Kerber in the third round. Kerber beat Williams in the 2018 Wimbledon final in Williams’ second major as a mom. If Williams reaches the fourth round, No. 20 Coco Gauff could be her foe.

Williams is in the same quarter as No. 3 Elina Svitolina and the same half as top-ranked Ash Barty.

The world’s other top players are either absent — U.S. Open and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka and reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep — or coming off injuries — Barty.

Gauff, who broke through at the last Wimbledon in 2019 at age 15, is seeded 21st after reaching the French Open quarterfinals and qualifying for the Olympics.

Via Wimbledon.com