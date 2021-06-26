2021 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — 4:38:55
2. Michael Matthews (AUS) — +:12
3. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +:18
4. Jack Haig (AUS) — +:18
5. Wilco Kelderman (NED) — +:18
6. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:18
7. David Gaudu (FRA) — +:18
8. Sergio Higuita (ESP) — +:18
9. Bauke Mollema (NED) — +:18
10. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +:18
17. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:18
18. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) — +:18
65. Richie Porte (AUS) — +2:26
171. Chris Froome (GBR) — +14:47
177. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +16:39
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — 50 points
2. Michael Matthews (AUS) — 43
3. Ide Schelling (NED) — 20
4. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 20
5. Jack Haig (AUS) — 18
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Ide Schelling (NED) — 3
2. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — 2
3. Anthony Perez (FRA) — 2
4. Danny Van Poppel (NED) — 1
5. Victor Campenaerts (BEL) — 1
Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 4:39:13
2. David Gaudu (FRA) — +:00
3. Sergio Higuita (ESP) — +:00
4. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +:00
5. Lucas Hamilton (AUS) — +:30
