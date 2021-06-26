U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials results

Results from the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials for the Tokyo Games in St. Louis, Missouri. Five men and up to six women will be named to the Olympic team by the conclusion of the event…
Women Day 1
All-Around
Simone Biles — 60.565
Sunisa Lee — 57.666
Jordan Chiles — 57.132
MyKayla Skinner — 56.598
Grace McCallum — 56.498
Kayla DiCello — 56.298
Kara Eaker — 55.565
Shilese Jones — 54.999
Emma Malabuyo — 54.832
Leanne Wong — 53.799
Balance Beam
Simone Biles — 15.133
Sunisa Lee — 14.733
Kara Eaker — 14.400
Floor Exercise
Simone Biles — 15.366
Grace McCallum — 14.166
Kayla DiCello — 13.966
Uneven Bars
Sunisa Lee — 15.3
Riley McCusker — 14.8
Simone Biles — 14.6
Vault
Simone Biles — 15.466
Jade Carey — 15.2
MyKayla Skinner — 15.133
Men Final
All-Around
Brody Malone — 171.600
Yul Moldauer — 168.6
Shane Wiskus — 168.15
Sam Mikulak 166.75
Brandon Briones — 166.7
Akash Modi — 166.05
Allan Bower — 165.45
Paul Juda — 164.6
Floor Exercise
Sam Mikulak — 29.3
Brody Malone 29.1
Yul Moldauer — 20.05
High Bar
Brody Malone — 29.25
Sam Mikulak — 28.6
Shane Wiskus — 27.4
Parallel Bars
Yul Moldauer — 28.95
Shane Wiskus — 28.85
Brody Malone — 28.5
Pommel Horse
Alec Yoder — 29.6
Yul Moldauer — 28.35
Stephen Nedoroscik — 28.3
Still Rings
Alex Diab — 29.4
Brody Malone — 28.45
Yul Moldauer/Donnell Whittenburg — 28.2
Vault
Donnell Whittenburg — 29.45
Riley Loos — 29.35
Gage Dyer — 29.25
