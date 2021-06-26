U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials results

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Results from the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials for the Tokyo Games in St. Louis, Missouri. Five men and up to six women will be named to the Olympic team by the conclusion of the event…

Women Day 1

All-Around

Simone Biles — 60.565

Sunisa Lee — 57.666

Jordan Chiles — 57.132

MyKayla Skinner — 56.598

Grace McCallum — 56.498

Kayla DiCello — 56.298

Kara Eaker — 55.565

Shilese Jones — 54.999

Emma Malabuyo — 54.832

Leanne Wong — 53.799

Balance Beam

Simone Biles — 15.133

Sunisa Lee — 14.733

Kara Eaker — 14.400

Floor Exercise

Simone Biles — 15.366

Grace McCallum — 14.166

Kayla DiCello — 13.966

Uneven Bars

Sunisa Lee — 15.3

Riley McCusker — 14.8

Simone Biles — 14.6

Vault

Simone Biles — 15.466

Jade Carey — 15.2

MyKayla Skinner — 15.133

Men Final

All-Around

Brody Malone — 171.600

Yul Moldauer — 168.6

Shane Wiskus — 168.15

Sam Mikulak 166.75

Brandon Briones — 166.7

Akash Modi — 166.05

Allan Bower — 165.45

Paul Juda — 164.6

Floor Exercise

Sam Mikulak — 29.3

Brody Malone 29.1

Yul Moldauer — 20.05

High Bar

Brody Malone — 29.25

Sam Mikulak — 28.6

Shane Wiskus — 27.4

Parallel Bars

Yul Moldauer — 28.95

Shane Wiskus — 28.85

Brody Malone — 28.5

Pommel Horse

Alec Yoder — 29.6

Yul Moldauer — 28.35

Stephen Nedoroscik — 28.3

Still Rings

Alex Diab — 29.4

Brody Malone — 28.45

Yul Moldauer/Donnell Whittenburg — 28.2

Vault

Donnell Whittenburg — 29.45

Riley Loos — 29.35

Gage Dyer — 29.25

