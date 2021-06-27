2021 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) — 8:57:25
2. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +:08
3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:13
4. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +:14
5. Wilco Kelderman (NED) — +:24
6. Jack Haig (AUS) — +:26
7. Bauke Mollema (NED) — +:26
8. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +:26
9. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +:26
10. David Gaudu (FRA) — +:26
14. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:26
20. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +:41
21. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) — +:41
43. Richie Porte (AUS) — +3:08
158. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +20:27
172. Chris Froome (GBR) — +26:08
TOUR DE FRANCE: TV, Stream Schedule
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — 66 points
2. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) — 50
3. Michael Matthews (AUS) — 45
4. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 44
5. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 40
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Mathieu van der Poel — 4
2. Ide Schelling (NED) — 4
3. Anthony Perez (FRA) — 3
4. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — 2
5. Edwards Theuns (BEL) — 2
Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 8:57:38
2. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +:13
3. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +:13
4. David Gaudu (FRA) — +:13
5. Lucas Hamilton (AUS) — +1:03
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!Follow @nbcolympictalk