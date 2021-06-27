U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials TV, live stream schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, the final meet to determine the team for Tokyo, airs live starting Thursday on NBC Sports, Olympic Channel, NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.

In addition to TV coverage, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will have a supplemental stream for each competition session, featuring a multi-view of all apparatuses in use (two per rotation for women, three for men).

Men and women each have two days of competition — alternating through Sunday, starting with the men — in St. Louis. The Olympic Opening Ceremony is in one month.

For the men, the all-around champion clinches an Olympic spot. Runner-up does, too, provided he finishes in the top three on three of the six apparatuses. The rest of the roster is chosen by a committee, filling out the team event squad of four, plus a fifth gymnast for individual events only.

The top two women in the all-around clinch Olympic spots. The other two team event gymnasts, plus a fifth gymnast for individual events only, are chosen by a committee. Jade Carey already clinched her own spot — individual events only — as a sixth gymnast. If Carey competes in the all-around in St. Louis, and finishes in the top two, she can accept a team event spot.

The fields are led by Simone Biles, likely competing domestically for the last time. Biles is undefeated in all-around competition for eight years.

Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles were second and third at the U.S. Championships three weeks ago, setting them up well as favorites to make the Olympic team.

Several gymnasts are in the running for the last spots, including past world championships team members Grace McCallum, MyKayla Skinner and Riley McCusker and junior stars in recent years Kayla DiCello, Emma Malabuyo and Leanne Wong.

For the men, Sam Mikulak is the lone returning Olympian. He has said he will retire later this year. Other U.S. all-around champions in the field include Yul Moldauer and Brody Malone.

2021 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Broadcast Schedule

All TV coverage also streams on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Day Event Platform Time Thurs., June 24 Men Day 1 NBCSN/Peacock 6:30 p.m. ET (LIVE) Apparatus Streams NBCOlympics.com/app 6:30 p.m. ET (LIVE) Fri., June 25 Women Day 1 Olympic Channel 7:30 p.m. ET (LIVE) Apparatus Streams NBCOlympics.com/app 7:30 p.m. ET (LIVE) Women Day 1 NBC 8 p.m. ET/PT (LIVE ET) Sat., June 26 Men Day 2 Olympic Channel/Peacock 3 p.m. ET (LIVE) Apparatus Streams NBCOlympics.com/app 3 p.m. ET (LIVE) Men Day 2 NBC 4 p.m. ET (LIVE) Sun., June 27 Women Day 2 NBC 8 p.m. ET/PT (LIVE ET) Apparatus Streams NBCOlympics.com/app 8 p.m. ET (LIVE)