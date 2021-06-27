U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials results

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Results from the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials for the Tokyo Games in St. Louis, Missouri. Five men and up to six women will be named to the Olympic team by the conclusion of the event…

Women Final

All-Around

Simone Biles — 118.098

Suni Lee — 115.832

Jordan Chiles — 114.631

Grace McCallum — 112.564

MyKayla Skinner — 112.264

Kayla DiCello — 111.231

Kara Eaker — 111.097

Leanne Wong — 110.532

Balance Beam

Sunisa Lee — 29.466

Kara Eaker — 28.966

Simone Biles — 28.833

Floor Exercise

Simone Biles — 29.966

Leanne Wong — 28.166

Jordan Chiles — 27.866

Uneven Bars

Sunisa Lee — 30.2

Jordan Chiles — 28.733

Simone Biles — 28.433

Vault

Simone Biles — 30.866

MyKayla Skinner — 30.399

Jordan Chiles — 29.899

Men Final

All-Around

Brody Malone — 171.600

Yul Moldauer — 168.6

Shane Wiskus — 168.15

Sam Mikulak 166.75

Brandon Briones — 166.7

Akash Modi — 166.05

Allan Bower — 165.45

Paul Juda — 164.6

Floor Exercise

Sam Mikulak — 29.3

Brody Malone 29.1

Yul Moldauer — 20.05

High Bar

Brody Malone — 29.25

Sam Mikulak — 28.6

Shane Wiskus — 27.4

Parallel Bars

Yul Moldauer — 28.95

Shane Wiskus — 28.85

Brody Malone — 28.5

Pommel Horse

Alec Yoder — 29.6

Yul Moldauer — 28.35

Stephen Nedoroscik — 28.3

Still Rings

Alex Diab — 29.4

Brody Malone — 28.45

Yul Moldauer/Donnell Whittenburg — 28.2

Vault

Donnell Whittenburg — 29.45

Riley Loos — 29.35

Gage Dyer — 29.25

