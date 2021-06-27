U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials results

Results from the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials for the Tokyo Games in St. Louis, Missouri. Five men and up to six women will be named to the Olympic team by the conclusion of the event…
Women Final
All-Around
Simone Biles — 118.098
Suni Lee — 115.832
Jordan Chiles — 114.631
Grace McCallum — 112.564
MyKayla Skinner — 112.264
Kayla DiCello — 111.231
Kara Eaker — 111.097
Leanne Wong — 110.532
Balance Beam
Sunisa Lee — 29.466
Kara Eaker — 28.966
Simone Biles — 28.833
Floor Exercise
Simone Biles — 29.966
Leanne Wong — 28.166
Jordan Chiles — 27.866
Uneven Bars
Sunisa Lee — 30.2
Jordan Chiles — 28.733
Simone Biles — 28.433
Vault
Simone Biles — 30.866
MyKayla Skinner — 30.399
Jordan Chiles — 29.899
Men Final
All-Around
Brody Malone — 171.600
Yul Moldauer — 168.6
Shane Wiskus — 168.15
Sam Mikulak 166.75
Brandon Briones — 166.7
Akash Modi — 166.05
Allan Bower — 165.45
Paul Juda — 164.6
Floor Exercise
Sam Mikulak — 29.3
Brody Malone 29.1
Yul Moldauer — 20.05
High Bar
Brody Malone — 29.25
Sam Mikulak — 28.6
Shane Wiskus — 27.4
Parallel Bars
Yul Moldauer — 28.95
Shane Wiskus — 28.85
Brody Malone — 28.5
Pommel Horse
Alec Yoder — 29.6
Yul Moldauer — 28.35
Stephen Nedoroscik — 28.3
Still Rings
Alex Diab — 29.4
Brody Malone — 28.45
Yul Moldauer/Donnell Whittenburg — 28.2
Vault
Donnell Whittenburg — 29.45
Riley Loos — 29.35
Gage Dyer — 29.25
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!