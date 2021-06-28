2021 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) — 12:58:53
2. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +:08
3. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +:31
4. Wout van Aert (BEL) — +:31
5. Wilco Kelderman (NED) — +:38
6. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:39
7. Enric Mas (ESP) — +:40
8. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:40
9. Pierre Latour (FRA) — +:45
10. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +:52
16. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) — +:55
18. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +1:07
20. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +1:35
41. Richie Porte (AUS) — +3:34
159. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +25:28
168. Chris Froome (GBR) — +28:19
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — 80 points
2. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) — 62
3. Tim Merlier (BEL) — 50
4. Michael Matthews (AUS) — 45
5. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 44
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Ide Schelling (NED) — 5
2. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) — 4
3. Anthony Perez (FRA) — 3
4. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — 2
5. Edwards Theuns (BEL) — 2
Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 12:59:32
2. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +:13
3. David Gaudu (FRA) — +:13
4. Lucas Hamilton (AUS) — +1:03
5. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +1:08
