The Kordas may be the first family of the Tokyo Olympics.

Nelly Korda won the Women’s PGA Championship on Sunday and became the first U.S. female golfer to be ranked No. 1 in the world since Stacy Lewis in 2014. She leads qualifiers for the U.S. Olympic women’s golf team in Tokyo.

Older sister Jessica also qualified, confirmed by the Rolex Rankings update on Monday morning keeping her in the world top 15 and among the top four Americans.

Younger brother Sebastian is also in line to qualify for the Tokyo Games in tennis. Four U.S. men can qualify in singles, and though he was the fifth American at the cutoff two weeks ago, at least two of the men above him said they will decline their spots.

The Kordas’ dad, Petr, won the 1998 Australian Open tennis tournament. Their mom, Regina Rajchrtova, played tennis at the 1988 Seoul Olympics for Czechoslovakia.

The U.S. Olympic golf and tennis teams for Tokyo have not been announced, so it’s still possible any of the Kordas decline spots.

If Sebastian and either sister accept their spots, they will become the first U.S. brother and sister to compete in the same Olympics in different sports. If all three go, it will be the fifth time in U.S. history that three siblings compete in the same Olympics together, according to Olympic historian Bill Mallon of the OlyMADMen and Olympedia.org.

The other U.S. female golfers to qualify for Tokyo are Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson. Thompson is the only one of the eight U.S. Olympic golf qualifiers who competed in 2016, when the sport returned to the Games for the first time in 112 years.

