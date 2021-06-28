No. 57 Tiafoe upsets French Open runner-up Tsitsipas in Wimbledon first round

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

WIMBLEDON, England — French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas has been upset in the first round at Wimbledon by Frances Tiafoe of the United States.

The 57th-ranked Tiafoe applied pressure by charging the net often and won 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. He had been 0-11 previously against players ranked in the top five.

Tiafoe won 24 points at the net and saved all seven break points he faced.

Tsitsipas was seeded third and had won more matches than any other player on the men’s tour this year. He reached his first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros this month before squandering a two-set lead in the final against Novak Djokovic.

Tsitsipas lost in the first round at Wimbledon for the third time in four appearances.

