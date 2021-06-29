2021 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalkJun 29, 2021, 11:17 AM EDT
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2021-STAGE1
Getty Images
1 Comment

2021 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 4 of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) — 16:19:10
2. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +:08
3. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +:31
4. Wout van Aert (BEL) — +:31
5. Wilco Kelderman (NED) — +:38
6. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:39
7. Enric Mas (ESP) — +:40
8. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:40
9. Pierre Latour (FRA) — +:45
10. David Gaudu (FRA) — +:52
16. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) — +:55
18. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +1:07
20. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +1:35
41. Richie Porte (AUS) — +3:34
160. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +26:56
166. Chris Froome (GBR) — +29:00

TOUR DE FRANCE: TV, Stream Schedule

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Mark Cavendish (GBR) — 89 points
2. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — 82 points
3. Michael Matthews (AUS) — 78
4. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA) — 74
5. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) — 67

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Ide Schelling (NED) — 5
2. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) — 4
3. Anthony Perez (FRA) — 3
4. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — 2
5. Edwards Theuns (BEL) — 2

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 16:19:49
2. David Gaudu (FRA) — +:13
3. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +:13
4. Lucas Hamilton (AUS) — +1:03
5. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +1:08

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

FSKATE-TPE-ISU
Former U.S. pairs champ Danny O’Shea and Chelsea Liu announce partnership
Venus Williams
Venus Williams likely to miss Olympics for first time since 1996
Devin Booker, Khris Middleton
USA Basketball has flexibility to replace Olympic players if need be