2021 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 4 of 21 …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) — 16:19:10
2. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +:08
3. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +:31
4. Wout van Aert (BEL) — +:31
5. Wilco Kelderman (NED) — +:38
6. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:39
7. Enric Mas (ESP) — +:40
8. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:40
9. Pierre Latour (FRA) — +:45
10. David Gaudu (FRA) — +:52
16. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) — +:55
18. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +1:07
20. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +1:35
41. Richie Porte (AUS) — +3:34
160. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +26:56
166. Chris Froome (GBR) — +29:00
TOUR DE FRANCE: TV, Stream Schedule
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Mark Cavendish (GBR) — 89 points
2. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — 82 points
3. Michael Matthews (AUS) — 78
4. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA) — 74
5. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) — 67
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Ide Schelling (NED) — 5
2. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) — 4
3. Anthony Perez (FRA) — 3
4. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — 2
5. Edwards Theuns (BEL) — 2
Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 16:19:49
2. David Gaudu (FRA) — +:13
3. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +:13
4. Lucas Hamilton (AUS) — +1:03
5. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +1:08
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!Follow @nbcolympictalk