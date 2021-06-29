2021 Wimbledon women’s singles draw, results

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Serena Williams‘ injury withdrawal is the story of Wimbledon’s first week, creating even more opportunity in the women’s singles draw.

Williams, who retired during her first-round match with a leg injury, made the final in her last four appearances at the All England Club.

The world’s other top players are either absent — U.S. Open and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka and reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep — or coming off injuries — top-ranked Ash Barty.

Coco Gauff, who broke through at the last Wimbledon in 2019 at age 15, is seeded 20th after reaching the French Open quarterfinals and qualifying for the Olympics. Gauff could have played Williams in the fourth round.

