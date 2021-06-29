Former U.S. pairs champ Danny O’Shea and Chelsea Liu announce partnership

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A new, yet seasoned, duo has joined the U.S. pairs’ figure skating landscape just in time for the Olympic season.

Chelsea Liu confirmed her partnership with former U.S. champion Danny O’Shea in a video posted to her Instagram late Monday night. In the TikTok, shot by On Ice Perspectives, the new pair is shown performing an overhead lift.

“Danny and I are beyond excited to begin our journey together!” Liu wrote.

O’Shea won the 2016 U.S. title with Tarah Kayne. After nine seasons together, they announced the end of their partnership in December 2020. In addition to their five U.S. Championships medals, Kayne and O’Shea won the 2018 Four Continents and claimed silver at the 2018 France Grand Prix. They were fifth at their final competition, Skate America, in October.

Liu’s most notable accomplishments came with Brian Johnson, now a two-time reigning U.S. silver medalist with Jessica Calalang. They skated together from 2014-18, making three junior world championships teams and placing sixth and seventh at senior nationals. Liu was then 11th at the 2019 U.S. Championships with Ian Meyh.

Liu and O’Shea are being coached at Great Park Ice in Irvine, California, by Jenni Meno, Todd Sand and Christine Binder, who also coach Calalang and Johnson and 2021 U.S. champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier.

The team has already been added to U.S. Figure Skating’s International Selection Pool, which also includes the top seven teams from the 2021 U.S. Championships.

