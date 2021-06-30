2021 Tour de France standings

2021 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 5 of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) — 16:51:41
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — :08
3. Wout van Aert (BEL) — +:30
4. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +:48
5. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) — +1:21
6. Pierre Latour (FRA) — +1:28
7. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +1:29
8. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +1:43
9. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +1:44
10. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +1:48
12. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +1:54
18. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +2:45
19. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) — +2:55
25. Richie Porte (AUS) — +3:58
156. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +28:22
165. Chris Froome (GBR) — +32:49

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Mark Cavendish (GBR) — 89 points
2. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — 82 points
3. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) — 78
4. Michael Matthews (AUS) — 78
5. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA) — 74

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Ide Schelling (NED) — 5
2. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) — 4
3. Anthony Perez (FRA) — 3
4. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — 2
5. Edwards Theuns (BEL) — 2

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 16:51:49
2. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +1:35
3. David Gaudu (FRA) — +2:27
4..Sergio Higuita (COL) — +2:58
5. Lucas Hamilton (AUS) — +3:51

