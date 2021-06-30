Sofia Kenin, highest-ranked U.S. tennis player, opts out of Olympics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sofia Kenin, the highest-ranked U.S. tennis player, became the latest American to choose not to play the Tokyo Olympics.

Kenin, the world’s sixth-ranked women’s singles player, said Wednesday that it was a difficult decision.

“I couldn’t take anyone with me, and I definitely wanted to have someone,” she said after losing her Wimbledon second-round match. “Of course I love the Olympics. It was a tough one.”

Kenin said in April that she planned to play in the Olympics.

She joined the second-highest-ranked American woman, Serena Williams, in passing on Tokyo.

Jennifer Brady and Coco Gauff also qualified in singles for the U.S. Kenin’s and Williams’ singles spots are in line to go to Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys.

The two highest-ranked U.S. men, Reilly Opelka and John Isner, previously said they will not play the Olympics. This week, Sebastian Korda, another qualifier, said he will not play. Taylor Fritz, another qualifier, is committed to an ATP tournament in Atlanta the week of the Olympics. As are Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey.

If all of them do not play in Tokyo, then 66th-ranked Marcos Giron is in line to take the fourth U.S. men’s singles spot, assuming Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe and Tennys Sandgren accept spots ahead of him.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk