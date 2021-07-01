World 200m medalist provisionally suspended as Olympics near

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alex Quinonez, the world 200m bronze medalist from Ecuador, was provisionally suspended for whereabouts failures less than a month before the Tokyo Olympics.

Quinonez, 31, had his case referred to a disciplinary tribunal to determine his sanction, if any.

An athlete who has three whereabouts failures in a 12-month span faces a one-to-two-year suspension. Whereabouts failures are typically not being available for a drug test or filing incorrect or insufficient information for drug testers to find an athlete.

Quinonez took third at the 2019 World Championships behind American Noah Lyles and Canadian Andre De Grasse. His best previous finish at a global championship was seventh at the 2012 London Games.

Quinonez ranks eighth in the world since the start of 2019 by best times and outside the top 100 this year.

