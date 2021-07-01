Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NBC Olympics begins its “Rings Across America” tour this weekend, taking an interactive exhibit with life-sized Olympic rings across the country.

The first stop is Los Angeles, which in 2028 will become the first U.S. city to host three Olympics. The rings will be at Universal CityWalk at Universal Studios Hollywood on Saturday and Sunday.

The rings, transported by flatbed truck, then visit Chicago (July 9, Pioneer Court), Miami (July 13, NBC Summer Games!), Orlando (July 16-17, Universal Studios Florida Entrance), Washington, D.C. (July 19-20, National Mall) and New York City (July 23-25, 30 Rockefeller Plaza Channel Gardens).

The Opening Ceremony is July 23. The rings will cover 8,000 miles of roads, visiting 25 states with more than 125 hours of drive time. The rings and mobile platform weigh the equivalent of more than 12,000 gold medals.

Imagine driving down the highway and seeing THIS. The Olympic Rings are headed across America as we head toward the July 23 #TokyoOlympics Opening Ceremony. Starting next week, get your photo with the Rings on stops in Chicago, Orlando, Miami, Washington D.C. and New York! pic.twitter.com/AxL80tAwRz — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 27, 2021

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk