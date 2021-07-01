USA Basketball pre-Olympic exhibition games to air on NBC Sports

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NBC Sports and Olympic Channel combine to air seven U.S. men’s and women’s basketball exhibition games leading up to the Tokyo Olympics.

All of the games are in Las Vegas, where the teams will train before traveling to Japan.

The U.S. women’s roster, led by Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi and coached by Dawn Staley, looks to extend the program’s 49-game Olympic winning streak dating to 1992. A seventh consecutive Olympic title would tie the Olympic basketball record held by the U.S. men (1936-68).

The U.S. men, led by Kevin Durant and coached by Gregg Popovich, are looking for a fourth consecutive gold medal. The 12-man roster lacks many NBA superstars, but the 2016 team had fewer returning Olympians (two) and still earned a third consecutive gold medal.

USA Basketball Exhibition Broadcast Schedule

Date Game Network Time (ET) July 10 U.S. men vs. Nigeria NBCSN 8 p.m. July 12 U.S. men vs. Nigeria NBCSN 8 p.m. July 13 U.S. men vs. Nigeria NBCSN 6 p.m. July 16 U.S. women vs. Australia NBCSN 2:30 p.m. U.S. men vs. Nigeria NBCSN 6 p.m. July 18 U.S. women vs. Nigeria Olympic Channel 5:30 p.m. U.S. men vs. Nigeria NBCSN 9 p.m.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk