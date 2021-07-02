2021 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 7 of 21 …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) — 25:39:17
2. Wout van Aert (BEL) — +:30
3. Kasper Asgreen (DEN) — +1:49
4. Matej Mohoric (SLO) — +3:01
5. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +3:43
6. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) — +4:12
7. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +4:23
8. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) — +4:56
9. Pierre Latour (FRA) — +5:03
10. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +5:04
13. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +5:29
25. Richie Porte (AUS) — +7:33
33. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +9:11
61. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +19:42
127. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +40:01
165. Chris Froome (GBR) — +50:38
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Mark Cavendish (GBR) — 168 points
2. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) — 103
3. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) — 102
4. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA) — 99
5. Michael Matthews — 96
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Matej Mohoric (SLO) — 11
2. Ide Schelling (NED) — 5
3. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) — 4
4. Jasper Stuyven (BEL) — 4
5. Anthony Perez (FRA) — 3
Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 25:43
2. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +1:35
3. David Gaudu (FRA) — +2:27
4..Sergio Higuita (COL) — +2:58
5. Lucas Hamilton (AUS) — +3:51
