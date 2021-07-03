2021 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 8 of 21 …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 29:38:25
2. Wout van Aert (BEL) — +1:48
3. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) — +4:38
4. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +4:46
5. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +5:00
6. Richard Carapaz (VEN) — +5:01
7. Wilco Kelderman (NED) — +5:13
8. Enric Mas (ESP) — +5:15
9. David Gaudu (FRA) — +5:52
10. Peio Bilbao (ESP) — +6:41
24. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +18:51
26. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) — +21:32
27. Richie Porte (AUS) — +22:01
29. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +23:49
45. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +36:03
51. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +39:45
94. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +57:21
166. Chris Froome (GBR) — +1:21:12
TOUR DE FRANCE: TV, Stream Schedule
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Mark Cavendish (GBR) — 168 points
2. Michael Matthews (AUS) — 113
3. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) — 103
4. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) — 102
5. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA) — 99
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Wouter Poels (NED) — 23 points
2. Michael Woods (CAN) — 16
3. Dylan Teuns (BEL) — 12
4. Matej Mohoric (SLO) — 11
5. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 10
Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 29:38:25
2. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +5:00
3. David Gaudu (FRA) — +5:52
4. Aurelien Paret Peintre (FRA) — +7:33
5. Lucas Hamilton (AUS) — +31:48
