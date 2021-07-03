2021 Wimbledon women’s singles draw, results

By OlympicTalkJul 3, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT
Wimbledon 2021 - Day Two - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Getty Images
1 Comment

Serena Williams‘ injury withdrawal is the story of Wimbledon’s first week, creating even more opportunity in the women’s singles draw.

Williams, who retired during her first-round match with a leg injury, made the final in her last four appearances at the All England Club.

The world’s other top players are either absent — U.S. Open and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka and reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep — or coming off injuries — top-ranked Ash Barty.

Coco Gauff, who broke through at the last Wimbledon in 2019 at age 15, is seeded 20th after reaching the French Open quarterfinals and qualifying for the Olympics. Gauff could have played Williams in the fourth round but instead gets 2018 champion Angelique Kerber.

Wimbledon Men's DrawWimbledon Men's DrawWimbledon Men's DrawWimbledon Men's Draw

Via Wimbledon.com

More: Olympics

2021 U.S. Olympic Trials - Gymnastics - Day 4
U.S. Olympic team roster: Athletes qualified for Tokyo Games
Brianna McNeal
Brianna McNeal, Olympic 100m hurdles champ, loses appeal of five-year suspension
Eddy Alvarez
U.S. Olympic baseball roster includes MLB All-Stars, Winter Olympian