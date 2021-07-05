2021 Wimbledon women’s singles draw, results

By OlympicTalkJul 5, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT
Wimbledon 2021 - Day Two - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Getty Images
Serena Williams‘ injury withdrawal is the story of Wimbledon’s first week, creating even more opportunity in the women’s singles draw.

Williams, who retired during her first-round match with a leg injury, made the final in her last four appearances at the All England Club.

The world’s other top players are either absent — U.S. Open and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka and reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep — or coming off injuries — top-ranked Ash Barty of Australia.

Barty and 25th seed Angelique Kerber of Germany were the lone major champions to reach the quarterfinals.

Kerber, the 2018 Wimbledon winner, knocked off 17-year-old American Coco Gauff in the round of 16. It snaps a 15-Slam streak of at least one U.S. woman reaching the quarterfinals, during which 13 different American women did so.

