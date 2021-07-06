2021 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 10 of 21 …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 38:25:17
2. Ben O’Connor (AUS) — +2:01
3. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +5:18
4. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +5:32
5. Richard Carapaz (VEN) — +5:33
6. Enric Mas (ESP) — +5:47
7. Wilco Kelderman (NED) — +5:58
8. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) — +6:12
9. Guillaume Martin (FRA) — +7:02
10. David Gaudu (FRA) — +7:22
17. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +25:12
31. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +44:20
33. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) — +46:03
35. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +48:53
41. Richie Porte (AUS) — +52:14
99. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +1:26:24
155. Chris Froome (GBR) — +1:52:09
WD. Primoz Roglic (SLO)
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Mark Cavendish (GBR) — 218 points
2. Michael Matthews (AUS) — 159
3. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA) — 136
4. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) — 133
5. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA) — 117
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Nairo Quintana (COL) — 50 points
2. Michael Woods (CAN) — 42
3. Wouter Poels (NED) — 39
4. Ben O’Connor (AUS) — 24
5. Sergio Higuita (COL) — 22
Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 38:25:17
2. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +5:32
3. David Gaudu (FRA) — +7:22
4. Aurelien Paret Peintre (FRA) — +11:54
5. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +44:01
