2021 Wimbledon women’s singles draw, results

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Wimbledon women’s semifinals include the current Nos. 1 and 2 and two past No. 1 players.

Top-ranked Ash Barty of Australia takes on former No. 1 and 2018 Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber in one semi.

Karolina Pliskova and Aryna Sabalenka meet in the other semi, pitting two of the world’s top players who have yet to win a major.

The pre-tournament news, and the first week’s primary storyline, were about the stars who bowed out — Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep before the tournament, and Serena Williams with an injury in the opening round.

What’s left is a group of the otherwise most successful players on the WTA Tour in recent years.

Barty can become the first Australian singles finalist at the All England Club since Mark Philippoussis in 2003 and the first Aussie woman in the final since Evonne Goolagong, who won the title in 1980.

Via Wimbledon.com

Follow @nbcolympictalk