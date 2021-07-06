Arielle Gold, Olympic halfpipe snowboarding medalist, retires

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arielle Gold, the 2018 Olympic women’s halfpipe snowboarding bronze medalist, announced her retirement on Tuesday.

Gold, 25, bumped legend Kelly Clark off the podium in PyeongChang with an 85.75-point final run that included a frontside 1080. She competed after dislocating her shoulder days before.

“I went into my second Olympic Games perceived as an underdog,” Gold said, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard. “Few people anticipated that I would even make the Olympic team, but I think their doubts only fed into my motivation and allowed me to focus on having fun riding without any external pressure.”

In 2014, Gold qualified for her first Olympics but pulled out after dislocating her right shoulder in a practice crash.

Gold, who won the 2013 World title at age 16, last competed in 2019. In 2020, she was sidelined by a reported concussion.

She is pursuing a degree in veterinary medicine.

Olympic champion Chloe Kim and Maddie Mastro, who was 12th in PyeongChang, are the U.S.’ top halfpipe riders as the Winter Games approach in February.

