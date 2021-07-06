Sergio Garcia out; Olympic men’s golf field announced

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tokyo Olympic men’s golf field was announced Tuesday, drawn from the Official World Golf Ranking after the U.S. Open finished Sunday.

The U.S. qualifying race was still in play going into the U.S. Open, but the results didn’t change the four qualifiers — Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau.

Dustin Johnson, the highest-ranked American at No. 2 behind Spaniard Jon Rahm, said in March that he would decline an Olympic spot. Fellow major champions Sergio Garcia of Spain, Adam Scott of Australia and Martin Kaymer of Germany also withdrew. As did world No. 11 Tyrrell Hatton of Great Britain.

Schauffele said after the U.S. Open on Sunday that he was undecided, but his name is in the field for now. Patrick Cantlay would get in if Schauffele withdraws.

Garcia’s withdrawal was the most recent of the big stars. The 2017 Masters champion pulled out citing a focus on trying to qualify for the Ryder Cup, according to his social media. Garcia, 41, tied for eighth at the 2016 Olympics.

The U.S. is so deep that it’s forced to leave home golfers ranked Nos. 7-9 in the world — Cantlay, Brooks Koepka (who was bearish on accepting a spot if he qualified) and Patrick Reed. A nation can qualify no more than four golfers, and no more than two if any are ranked outside the top 15.

To fill the field of 60, the International Golf Federation had to dip down to the world’s 356th-ranked male golfer, Udayan Mane of India.

Golf returned to the Olympics in 2016 for the first time since 1904. All three Rio Olympic men’s medalists failed to qualify for Tokyo.

The Olympic women’s golf field will be drawn from the Rolex Rankings after the Women’s PGA Championship next week.

Olympic men’s golf field:

Jon Rahm (ESP)

Justin Thomas (USA)

Collin Morikawa (USA)

Xander Schauffele (USA)

Bryson DeChambeau (USA)

Rory McIlroy (IRL)

Viktor Hovland (NOR)

Hideki Matsuyama (JPN)

Paul Casey (GBR)

Abraham Ancer (MEX)

Sungjae Im (KOR)

Cameron Smith (AUS)

Joaquin Niemann (CHI)

Tommy Fleetwood (GBR)

Corey Conners (CAN)

Garrick Higgo (RSA)

Shane Lowry (IRL)

Marc Leishman (AUS)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA)

Siwoo Kim (KOR)

Carlos Ortiz (MEX)

Mackenzie Hughes (CAN)

Sebastian Munoz (COL)

Guido Migliozzi (ITA)

Rikuya Hoshino (JPN)

Antoine Rozner (FRA)

Thomas Detry (BEL)

Alex Noren (SWE)

Thomas Pieters (BEL)

Kalle Samooja (FIN)

Matthias Schwab (AUT)

Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN)

Sami Valimaki (FIN)

Jazz Janewattananond (THA)

Jhonattan Vegas (VEN)

Francesco Molinari (ITA)

Henrik Norlander (SWE)

Guillermo Mito Pereira (CHI)

Adri Arnaus (ESP)

Joachim Hansen (DEN)

Rory Sabbatini (SVK)

Sepp Straka (AUT)

Ryan Fox (NZL)

C.T. Pan (TPE)

Romain Langasque (FRA)

Adrian Meronk (POL)

Maximilian Kieffer (GER)

Juvic Pagunsan (PHI)

Ondrej Lieser (CZE)

Scott Vincent (ZIM)

Gunn Charoenkul (THA)

Hurly Long (GER)

Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR)

Rafael Campos (PUR)

Gavin Green (MAS)

Carl Yuan (CHN)

Kristian Krogh Johannessen (NOR)

Wu Ashun (CHN)

Anirban Lahiri (IND)

Udayan Mane (IND)

