WIMBLEDON, England — No. 14 seed Hubert Hurkacz came back to beat No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the resumption of a Wimbledon fourth-round match suspended on another court Monday night.

Hurkacz’s first Grand Slam quarterfinal will come against 20-time major champion Roger Federer on Wednesday.

“Roger, what he does, the way he plays, the titles he has won — he has inspired so many people,” said Hurkacz, a 24-year-old from Poland. “It’s going to be fun. I’ll be hoping to get a little bit of support.”

WIMBLEDON DRAWS: Men | Women

Aryna Sabalenka has won more matches this year than anyone else in women’s tennis, and now she’s even winning at Grand Slams.

Playing in her first major quarterfinal, the No. 2-seeded Sabalenka used her attacking style to beat No. 21 Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-3.

Until this year, Sabalenka had never advanced beyond the second round at Wimbledon. The Belarusian’s opponent in the semifinals Thursday will be No. 8 Karolina Pliskova, who beat unseeded Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-2.

Pliskova’s tennis success is predicated on a big serve, which rewards her with plenty of easy points and can get her out of trouble when needed.

Thanks largely to that stroke, she is headed to the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time.

Pliskova claimed 24 of 26 points on her serve in one stretch, hit eight aces and saved the only three break chances she faced on the way to victory over Golubic.

“I feel like I’m improving with every match. … Everything today was working quite well,” said Pliskova, the 2016 U.S. Open runner-up and a former No. 1-ranked player. “I just feel my game is good the last two weeks, even in the practices.”

She averaged 106.5 mph on her first serves, 20.5 mph faster than Golubic, with the retractable roof at No. 1 Court shut because of rain.

The crowd there — and at Centre Court — was allowed to be at full capacity Tuesday for the first time during the tournament after COVID-19 restrictions placed a 50% cap on attendance when the fortnight began.

