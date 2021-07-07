2021 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 11 of 21 …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 43:44:38
2. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +5:18
3. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +5:32
4. Richard Carapaz (VEN) — +5:33
5. Ben O’Connor (AUS) — +5:58
6. Wilco Kelderman (NED) — +6:16
7. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) — +6:30
8. Enric Mas (ESP) — +7:11
9. Guillaume Martin (FRA) — +9:29
10. Peio Bilbao (ESP) — +10:28
27. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +56:44
31. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +59:33
33. Richie Porte (AUS) — +1:02:54
38. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) — +1:09:03
48. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +1:20:08
74. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +1:39:14
141. Chris Froome (GBR) — +2:21:40
WD. Primoz Roglic (SLO)
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Mark Cavendish (GBR) — 218 points
2. Michael Matthews (AUS) — 160
3. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) — 142
4. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA) — 138
5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — 119
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Nairo Quintana (COL) — 50 points
2. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 44
3. Michael Woods (CAN) — 42
4. Wouter Poels (NED) — 39
5. Bauke Mollema (NED) — 36
Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 43:44:38
2. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +5:32
3. Aurelien Paret Peintre (FRA) — +24:44
4. David Gaudu (FRA) — +30:51
5. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +54:41
