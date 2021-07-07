2021 Wimbledon men’s singles draw, results

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Novak Djokovic can tie the men’s Grand Slam singles title record by winning a sixth Wimbledon title.

Djokovic, the top seed, is halfway to a calendar Grand Slam after winning both the Australian Open and the French Open, He now has 19 majors, one shy of the record shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Federer, seeded sixth, hoped to deny Djokovic and earn his 21st major and record-extending ninth Wimbledon title. But he was upset in the quarterfinals by No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz, possibly Federer’s last Wimbledon match at age 39.

Djokovic gets Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the semifinals. The other semi pits Hurkacz against Italian Matteo Berrettini.

Djokovic and Federer were men’s draw headliners after Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament.

The only other past champion in the field was Brit Andy Murray, playing singles at the All England Club for the first time since 2017 after following hip and groin injuries. Murray, ranked 119th in the world, bowed out in the third round.

Once again, the faces of men’s tennis’ “Next Gen” failed to break through. Nos. 2-4 Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev all lost before the quarterfinals.

Via Wimbledon.com