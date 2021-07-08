2021 Wimbledon women’s singles draw, results

The Wimbledon women’s final pits two first-time Wimbledon finalists for the first time since 1977.
Ash Barty, the first top-seeded woman in a Grand Slam final in three years, and Karolina Pliskova, a former No. 1 eyeing her first major title, meet in Saturday’s final.
Barty beat 2018 champion Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (3) to become the first Australian woman in a Wimbledon final since Evonne Goolagong in 1980.
The Czech Pliskova took out No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 to make her second Slam final and her first since the 2016 U.S. Open.
The pre-tournament news, and the first week’s primary storyline, were about the stars who bowed out — Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep before the tournament, and Serena Williams with an injury in the opening round.
