2021 Wimbledon women’s singles draw, results

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Wimbledon women’s final pits two first-time Wimbledon finalists for the first time since 1977.

Ash Barty, the first top-seeded woman in a Grand Slam final in three years, and Karolina Pliskova, a former No. 1 eyeing her first major title, meet in Saturday’s final.

Barty beat 2018 champion Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (3) to become the first Australian woman in a Wimbledon final since Evonne Goolagong in 1980.

The Czech Pliskova took out No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 to make her second Slam final and her first since the 2016 U.S. Open.

The pre-tournament news, and the first week’s primary storyline, were about the stars who bowed out — Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep before the tournament, and Serena Williams with an injury in the opening round.

Via Wimbledon.com

Follow @nbcolympictalk