2021 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 13 of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 52:27:12
2. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +5:18
3. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +5:32
4. Richard Carapaz (VEN) — +5:33
5. Ben O’Connor (AUS) — +5:58
6. Wilco Kelderman (NED) — +6:16
7. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) — +6:30
8. Enric Mas (ESP) — +7:11
9. Guillaume Martin (FRA) — +9:29
10. Peio Bilbao (ESP) — +10:28
23. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +52:19
31. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +1:02:13
35. Richie Porte (AUS) — +1:06:57
38. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) — +1:10:34
45. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +1:23:04
74. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +1:41:47
145. Chris Froome (GBR) — +2:27:55
WD. Primoz Roglic (SLO)

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Mark Cavendish (GBR) — 221 points
2. Michael Matthews (AUS) — 178
3. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) — 171
4. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA) — 151
5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — 131

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Nairo Quintana (COL) — 50 points
2. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 43
3. Michael Woods (CAN) — 42
4. Wouter Poels (NED) — 39
5. Bauke Mollema (NED) — 36

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 52:27:12
2. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +5:32
3. Aurelien Paret Peintre (FRA) — +24:44
4. David Gaudu (FRA) — +30:51
5. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +54:59

