2021 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 14 of 21 …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 56:50:21
2. Guillaume Martin (FRA) — +4:04
3. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +5:18
4. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +5:32
5. Richard Carapaz (VEN) — +5:33
6. Ben O’Connor (AUS) — +5:58
7. Wilco Kelderman (NED) — +6:16
8. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) — +6:30
9. Enric Mas (ESP) — +7:11
10. Matteo Cattaneo (ITA) — +9:48
29. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +58:41
31. Richie Porte (AUS) — +1:06:57
35. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +1:08:35
37. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) — +1:10:34
50. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +1:29:26
67. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +1:41:37
137. Chris Froome (GBR) — +2:38:44
WD. Primoz Roglic (SLO)
TOUR DE FRANCE: TV, Stream Schedule
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Mark Cavendish (GBR) — 279 points
2. Michael Matthews (AUS) — 187
3. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) — 174
4. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA) — 159
5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — 131
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Michael Woods (CAN) — 54 points
2. Nairo Quintana (COL) — 50
3. Wouter Poels (NED) — 49
4. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 43
5. Bauke Mollema (NED) — 41
Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 56:50:21
2. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +5:32
3. Aurelien Paret Peintre (FRA) — +24:44
4. David Gaudu (FRA) — +30:51
5. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +49:04
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!Follow @nbcolympictalk