2021 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 15 of 21 …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 62:07:18
2. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +5:18
3. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +5:32
4. Richard Carapaz (VEN) — +5:33
5. Ben O’Connor (AUS) — +5:58
6. Wilco Kelderman (NED) — +6:16
7. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) — +7:01
8. Enric Mas (ESP) — +7:11
9. Guillaume Martin (FRA) — +7:58
10. Peio Bilbao (ESP) — +10:59
23. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +55:12
31. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +1:04:59
33. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) — +1:07:05
35. Richie Porte (AUS) — +1:22:12
47. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +1:34:23
49. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +1:36:28
131. Chris Froome (GBR) — +2:57:00
WD. Primoz Roglic (SLO)
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Mark Cavendish (GBR) — 279 points
2. Michael Matthews (AUS) — 207
3. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) — 174
4. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA) — 159
5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — 135
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Wouter Poels (NED) — 74 points
2. Michael Woods (CAN) — 66
3. Nairo Quintana (COL) — 64
4. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 64
5. Bauke Mollema (NED) — 41
Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 62:07:18
2. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +5:32
3. Aurelien Paret Peintre (FRA) — +21:15
4. David Gaudu (FRA) — +27:15
5. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +57:26
