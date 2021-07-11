Novak Djokovic ’50-50′ on playing Tokyo Olympics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Novak Djokovic said he is “50-50” on whether to play the Tokyo Olympics and go for a calendar Golden Slam.

The Serbian is reconsidering his commitment due to recent coronavirus countermeasures and athlete restrictions.

“My plan was always to go to Olympic Games, but right now I’m a little bit divided.,” Djokovic said after winning Wimbledon for a 20th Grand Slam title to tie Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. “I also hear that there’s going to be a lot of restrictions within the [Athletes’] Village. Possibly you would not be able to see other athletes perform live. I can’t even have my stringer that is very important part of my team. I can’t have a stringer. I’m limited with the amount of people I can take in my team as well.”

Djokovic said he was disappointed to learn last week’s news that fans will not be allowed at Olympic tennis matches and most other venues.

“It’s kind of 50-50 because of what I heard in the last couple days,” he said of possibly competing in a fourth consecutive Games.

Djokovic is the only man in the Open Era to win all four majors twice, but he lacks the Olympic gold medal won by Federer (doubles in 2008) and Nadal (singles in 2008, doubles in 2016). Djokovic took singles bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Djokovic, the first man to win the first three majors in a year since Rod Laver in 1969, previously repeated this year that he was motivated to play the Olympics.

Steffi Graf is the only man or woman to win all four majors and the Olympics in the same year (in 1988).

Last year, Djokovic said if he could change one career result, it would be one of his Olympic matches.

“I have a highest aspirations and ambitions going into Tokyo Olympics,” he said on July 2. “Olympic Games happen every four years. It is the biggest sports event in the history of sport. Obviously representing the country for me is the highest of honor and a privilege. I always try to be there for Serbia and Serbian tennis. Olympic Games next to Grand Slams this year are my highest goals.”

Nadal and Serena Williams previously said they will not play in Tokyo. Federer said after his Wimbledon loss on Wednesday that he was undecided on the Tokyo Games.

