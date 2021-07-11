Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Novak Djokovic tied Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with a 20th Grand Slam singles title, winning his sixth Wimbledon crown.

Djokovic, 34, beat Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to match the men’s major titles record.

“I have to pay a great tribute to Rafa and Roger, they are legends of our sport,” said Djokovic, who has been chasing Federer and Nadal since winning his first major at the 2008 Australian Open (when Federer already had 12 Slams). “They are the two most important players that I ever faced in my career. They are, I think, the reason that I am where I am today. They’ve helped me realize what I need to do to get stronger.”

In the next two months, Djokovic can bag his first Olympic gold medal and, if he wins a record-breaking 21st men’s major at the U.S. Open, complete the first calendar men’s Golden Slam.

“I could definitely envision that [the calendar Grand Slam] happening. I’m hoping. I’m going to definitely give it a shot,” said Djokovic, who went three years between his first and second major titles when he won the 2011 Australian Open. “Last 10 years has been an incredible journey that is not stopping here.”

Djokovic previously won his record-extending ninth Australian Open title in February, then in March broke Federer’s record for the most weeks as ATP No. 1.

It’s all been the product of a mid-career revival.

On July 11, 2018, Djokovic was ranked 21st in the world and stuck on 12 majors for two years. Since, he’s won eight of the 12 Slams held.

“Congrats Novak on your 20th major,” Federer tweeted. “I’m proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done!”

