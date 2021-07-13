2021 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalkJul 13, 2021, 12:00 PM EDT
2021 Tour de France
Getty Images
1 Comment

2021 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 16 of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 66:23:06
2. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +5:18
3. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +5:32
4. Richard Carapaz (VEN) — +5:33
5. Ben O’Connor (AUS) — +5:58
6. Wilco Kelderman (NED) — +6:16
7. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) — +7:01
8. Enric Mas (ESP) — +7:11
9. Guillaume Martin (FRA) — +8:02
10. Peio Bilbao (ESP) — +10:59
27. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +59:19
32. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +1:07:52
34. Richie Porte (AUS) — +1:25:05
48. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +1:37:16
50. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +1:38:19
134. Chris Froome (GBR) — +3:06:51
WD. Primoz Roglic (SLO)
WD. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA)

TOUR DE FRANCE: TV, Stream Schedule

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Mark Cavendish (GBR) — 279 points
2. Michael Matthews (AUS) — 242
3. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA) — 195
4. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) — 174
5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — 135

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Wouter Poels (NED) — 74 points
2. Michael Woods (CAN) — 66 
3. Nairo Quintana (COL) — 64
4. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 64
5. Bauke Mollema (NED) — 41

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 66:23:06
2. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +5:32
3. David Gaudu (FRA) — +14:13
4. Aurelien Paret Peintre (FRA) — +22:10
5. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +1:00:19

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

U.S. Olympic team for Tokyo its second-largest in history, most women ever
Jill Biden Tokyo Olympics
First lady Jill Biden to lead White House delegation for Tokyo Olympics
Peter Sagan Olympics
Peter Sagan to miss Tokyo Olympics