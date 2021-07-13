Roger Federer to miss Tokyo Olympics due to injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Roger Federer withdrew from the Tokyo Olympic tennis tournament due to a knee injury, according to his social media.

Federer, 39, posted that he had “a setback with my knee” in the just-completed grass-court season, presumably the right knee on which he had two surgeries in 2020.

“I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honor and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland,” Federer posted.

Federer, who missed the Rio Games with left knee injury, hopes to return to competition later this summer. The U.S. Open starts Aug. 31.

Tokyo will mark the first Olympics with neither Federer nor Rafael Nadal since the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Novak Djokovic, who just won Wimbledon to tie the men’s Grand Slam singles titles record of 20 shared by Federer and Nadal, said he is undecided on the Olympics.

Djokovic and Federer previously committed to the Olympics over the last year, but Federer said on May 31 that he changed his mind to undecided.

“I don’t know, I feel two ways,” Federer said at the French Open. “I would love to play. I wish things were better around the world that we wouldn’t even have to debate the thought of is it going to happen, am I going to play or not. My wish and hope and dream is that I can play it. But it needs to make sense for me, my team, my family, my country. I’m still waiting to see how things are going to develop the next couple of weeks and month.”

Nadal posted on June 17 that he would not play Wimbledon or the Olympics, saying he was “listening to my body.”

Djokovic said on Sunday that was “50-50” on whether to play.

“My plan was always to go to Olympic Games, but right now I’m a little bit divided,” he said. “I also hear that there’s going to be a lot of restrictions within the [Athletes’] Village. Possibly you would not be able to see other athletes perform live. I can’t even have my stringer that is very important part of my team. I can’t have a stringer. I’m limited with the amount of people I can take in my team as well.”

The biggest missing title for Federer and Djokovic is an Olympic singles gold medal. Nadal has the career Golden Slam.

Exactly half of the ATP Top 20 players on the day of Olympics' original entry deadline have now pulled out of Tokyo.

