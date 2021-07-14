2021 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 17 of 21 …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 71:26:27
3. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +5:39
3. Richard Carapaz (VEN) — +5:43
4. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +7:17
5. Ben O’Connor (AUS) — +7:34
6. Wilco Kelderman (NED) — +8:06
7. Enric Mas (ESP) — +9:48
8. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) — +10:04
9. Guillaume Martin (FRA) — +11:51
10. Peio Bilbao (ESP) — +12:53
28. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +1:18:25
29. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +1:22:17
33. Richie Porte (AUS) — +1:39:32
38. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +1:46:37
42. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +1:50:53
134. Chris Froome (GBR) — +3:29:23
WD. Primoz Roglic (SLO)
WD. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA)
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Mark Cavendish (GBR) — 287 points
2. Michael Matthews (AUS) — 251
3. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA) — 201
4. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) — 178
5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — 135
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Wouter Poels (NED) — 78 points
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 67
3. Nairo Quintana (COL) — 66
4. Michael Woods (CAN) — 66
5. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 64
Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 71:26:27
2. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +5:39
3. David Gaudu (FRA) — +15:42
4. Aurelien Paret Peintre (FRA) — +31:48
5. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +1:02:18
